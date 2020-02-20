You are the owner of this article.
Correction for Feb. 20
Correction for Feb. 20

An earlier version of the Staley Pump House story that ran on Feb. 20 stated the city of Decatur approved a demolition permit for Tate & Lyle to demolish the Staley Pump House. The city has not yet issued the permit.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Herald & Review corrections
Herald & Review corrections

We want you to tell us when you see wrong information so we can correct it. Email apetty@herald-review.com to report an error. 

