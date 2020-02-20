Correction for Feb. 20

An earlier version of the Staley Pump House story that ran on Feb. 20 stated the city of Decatur approved a demolition permit for Tate & Lyle to demolish the Staley Pump House. The city has not yet issued the permit.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Analisa Trofimuk
Decatur Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today