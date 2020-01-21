You are the owner of this article.
Correction for Jan. 22
Correction for Jan. 22

Kendyl Donnel, 11, participated in the School's Out Day Camp program Monday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Her name was spelled incorrectly in the story "Day camp keeps kids busy" on page A3 of Tuesday's Herald & Review. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Herald & Review corrections
Herald & Review corrections

We want you to tell us when you see wrong information so we can correct it. Email apetty@herald-review.com to report an error. 

