Due to a production error, content was repeated on page A12 and A14 of Saturday's Herald & Review.
Correction for June 27
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur police are continuing to pursue suspects from a roving, partying mob that opened fire on patrol officers early Sunday.
Joseph Luckee Williams had opened fire with a submachine gun that, fortunately, jammed after firing one shot.
This time the winning bid, if it lasts, came in at $149,500.
121 Coffee Run owners are preparing for another store on the north side of Decatur.
A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound after a Decatur shooting, police said. A 79-year-old suspect is in custody.