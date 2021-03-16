 Skip to main content
Correction for March 16
Correction for March 16

An editorial from columnist Rich Miller that regularly runs Saturday in the Herald & Review was inadvertently published for the second consecutive week on March 13. Miller's column from this past week, title "Pritzker's poll numbers tumble back from peak," can be found online at herald-review.com.

