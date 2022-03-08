 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for March 9, 2022

"Xylem" is the name of the sap-carrying layer in trees tapped for making maple syrup. The wrong term was used in Monday's "Explore with Lenore" column on page A1. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

