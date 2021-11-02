Alida Graham is a former Old King’s Orchard Community Center board member. Her association with the group was incorrect in the story “OKO marks 20 years” in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, Herald & Review.
Correction
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
The FourNine, Mount Zion's newest restaurant, serves customers in a small location with big plans.
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.
Travis N. Marley Jr., 32, also was ordered to spend 30 days in the Macon County jail, with credit for eight days already served. He also is eligible for day-for-day credit.
Mi Lindo Tizapan opened less than a week ago serving authentic Mexican dishes
Caution: This video, released by Illinois State Police, contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some viewers.
Eastern Illinois University student Jason Aguilar, 20, died Saturday evening.
The Panthers had a big rushing nights as they beat the Knights 49-19 on Friday.
A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been closed off after a building started to collapse near the intersection with Wabash Avenue.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.