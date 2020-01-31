Correction
Correction

A traffic stop that police said led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man with methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis was on Jan. 23. He was later arrested Wednesday for these charges after an investigation by the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The information was incorrect in a story headlined "Traffic stop leads to passenger's arrest" on Page A5 of the Herald & Review's Friday edition.

