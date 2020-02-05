On Wednesday's page B1 story entitled "Bulldogs pull away," St. Teresa guard Terron Reed's grade level was listed incorrectly. He is a junior.
Live
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have issued a warrant of the arrest of a Decatur mother whose children aged 1, 4 and 5 were left home alone.
Blake A. Lunardi, the Decatur man convicted of beating and raping his ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday afternoon.
Robert Archibald’s family creates a health and wellness fund for Illinois athletes in honor of the late Illini basketball player
The family of former Illinois basketball player Robert Archibald created a health and wellness fund in his honor, the university announced Friday.
The following marriage licenses were filed with Macon County.
Police said a spate of vandalism early Friday in Decatur left a damage bill running into several thousand dollars after rocks were thrown through multiple vehicle and building windows, including a church.
The operator of a Decatur nursing home fined $25,000 by the state is disputing the allegations.
Police said a 70-year-old Decatur man was conned into cashing a forged check for a woman he did not know.
A traffic stop on the city's east side early Thursday led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who had multiple drugs and paraphernalia, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said.
School district officials on Thursday said they will not use a Schaumburg firm to conduct a national search for a new Montessori school principal.
- Updated
The legendary drive-in restaurant eventually known as Elam's first opened at 824 W. Eldorado St. in 1954.