The Chicago Bears were founded in 1920. The Staleys/Bears wore red tops until circa 1925 before switching to various shades of orange and blue. Incorrect information was including in the editorial "Where will Bills take their legacy" in the Oct. 2 edition.
correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deangelo Foster, who denies murdering a Decatur liquor store owner, is convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Police said driver was speeding at 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Backpack found to be stuffed with hundreds of pills and more than 1½ pounds of cannabis.
Police said they found drugs, gun and cash in the man's car.
A former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee from Mount Zion has been charged with sexually harassing a fellow employee and violating the Illinois Employee Ethics Act.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a $1 million gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
A Harristown grandmother needed sutures after she was shoved to the ground by her 19-year-old grandson, police said.
An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.