 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
correction

correction

  • 0

The Chicago Bears were founded in 1920. The Staleys/Bears wore red tops until circa 1925 before switching to various shades of orange and blue. Incorrect information was including in the editorial "Where will Bills take their legacy" in the Oct. 2 edition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News