The headline on Rich Miller's column on page A4 in Tuesday's edition was incorrect. The headline should have read "Harmon downplays battle with Pritzker." The newspaper erred.
correction
Decatur’s newest westside restaurant, Skycity Grill, in its transformation stage with former city council member at the helm.
The latest about an art teacher accused of pushing a child's head down on a desk and the school's principal.
Deangelo Foster, who denies murdering a Decatur liquor store owner, is convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Police said driver was speeding at 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Backpack found to be stuffed with hundreds of pills and more than 1½ pounds of cannabis.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced that Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur have made a $1 million gift to continue improvements to the century-old estate at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
A former Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee from Mount Zion has been charged with sexually harassing a fellow employee and violating the Illinois Employee Ethics Act.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Police said they arrested a drunken Decatur man after he spit on a paramedic’s face while they were trying to give him medical treatment Tuesday afternoon.
An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.