Council members discuss comments change

When I started my campaign run last year, I stated that I wanted to assist in bridging the gap between the city government and the citizens through effective communication. Honestly, I thought we were operating or conducting meetings pretty efficiently. Besides a few meetings running long and a few colorful comments from time to time, I thought our meetings were efficient or productive. Containing order and keeping the meetings civil has never been a concern in my eyes. I’ve always felt the mayor has done a good job at keeping things civil during our meetings. If things ever get out of control, I have the utmost confidence that the mayor will use the gavel or an officer who’s always present if necessary.

I don’t feel it’s necessary to handcuff or muzzle the citizens. Honest and sometimes passionate feedback is what we need so we can have a true gauge of how our citizens really feel. Not a rehearsed comment. If I’m going to be a true extension of my community, there’s no way I can agree to the terms that are being presented. We build from the bottom up and we build together. Together by building a bridge without so many obstacles or hurdles. Doing what other cities are doing may not always be the key for Decatur. Yes we can learn from other cities, but my only concern is Decatur. Let’s make our own footprints and be a trailblazer for the City Of Decatur. Let’s be leaders and not followers.