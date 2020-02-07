Council members discuss comments change

Julie Moore Wolfe
Ever since the Sept. 30 meeting on whether the city should opt in or out on the sale of recreational cannabis, a small number of people who disagreed with the City Council’s cannabis decision have sought to personally assail council members, disrupt regular council meetings and publicly accuse everyone who disagrees with them of taking money under the table from a local philanthropist. One of the speakers on Feb. 3 admitted that none of them would be in attendance, or would have raised a ruckus, if the council had just voted differently on the cannabis issue.
Every citizen is entitled to their opinion, but what this small group wants appears to be revenge. Through it all, the City Council must continue to conduct the business of local government as efficiently, effectively and as transparently as we can. In the past, the council’s rules for conducting its meetings were sufficient; but now, because of hoots and catcalls from the audience to silence speech someone disagrees with, or the use of profanity and hate speech, the council has had to tighten its rules. Our goal is simple: maximize public input while still seeking to maintain civility and decorum.
The hostile environment of the past few months is unlike anything this council has seen before. Personal attacks are not limited to individual council members, but include staff and community volunteers. The actions of this small group are having a chilling effect on the community and the council. Other citizens are intimidated by the bullying and are uncomfortable coming before council. Some council members have limited themselves in debating issues, in large part because they don’t want to be harassed.
I’m the mayor and I have the gavel, so why not just call them out of order?
Well, unfortunately because we did not have rules of decorum in place, I did not have that authority. We have never needed those rules before. We apparently do now. On one occasion, I respectfully asked a speaker not to engage in personal attacks on staff and volunteers. His response was a threat to file a complaint with the Illinois Attorney General. Because we did not have rules outlining bad behavior, I did not have the ability to make that request or enforce it.
Interestingly enough, in reviewing the policies of other governing bodies in Macon County, city council was the most lenient, and the only body which allowed people to comment on agenda items. Decatur Township has five pages of rules regarding public participation along with penalties for inappropriate behavior at Township Board meetings. All local bodies limit public participation to a certain time period. City Council’s new rules double the amount of time for public comment. People who want to participate in discussion on a particular agenda item may still do so, but just need to provide advance notice.
I want our meetings to be a place where people can thoughtfully exchange ideas, rather than use public meetings as a forum for personally defeating and demolishing others by any means necessary.
Rodney Walker
When I started my campaign run last year, I stated that I wanted to assist in bridging the gap between the city government and the citizens through effective communication. Honestly, I thought we were operating or conducting meetings pretty efficiently. Besides a few meetings running long and a few colorful comments from time to time, I thought our meetings were efficient or productive. Containing order and keeping the meetings civil has never been a concern in my eyes. I’ve always felt the mayor has done a good job at keeping things civil during our meetings. If things ever get out of control, I have the utmost confidence that the mayor will use the gavel or an officer who’s always present if necessary.
I don’t feel it’s necessary to handcuff or muzzle the citizens. Honest and sometimes passionate feedback is what we need so we can have a true gauge of how our citizens really feel. Not a rehearsed comment. If I’m going to be a true extension of my community, there’s no way I can agree to the terms that are being presented. We build from the bottom up and we build together. Together by building a bridge without so many obstacles or hurdles. Doing what other cities are doing may not always be the key for Decatur. Yes we can learn from other cities, but my only concern is Decatur. Let’s make our own footprints and be a trailblazer for the City Of Decatur. Let’s be leaders and not followers.
A great start would be taken care of our number one asset. THE PEOPLE.
Because of my early morning surgery, I couldn’t make the meeting. I was hoping and praying to get things tabled until another time, especially when we tabled annexation/agriculture zone.
Bill Faber
I believe in a strong democracy where citizens actively participate in the decisions of their city council. Debate and dissent are the lifeblood of democracy.
So in my view, the council’s 4 -2 decision to restrict public comment plunged a dagger in the heart of Decatur’s community spirit.
Time will show that the council’s restrictions are a public relations nightmare.
David Horn
Eliminating the ability of citizens to comment after each agenda item, a measure the city council approved by a 4-2 vote, was unnecessary, unjustified, and gives citizens reason to conclude that some council members are not interested in public participation or diverse viewpoints.
Prior to the vote, citizens provided excellent perspective and suggestions for improvement to the proposed policy. I respect the perspectives of our citizens and my colleagues, and every council member should have an opportunity to express their view (Councilman Walker could not attend the meeting). For these reasons, Councilman Faber made a motion to table which I seconded. The council voted 4-2 against. In doing so, those council members repressed not only viewpoints of the community, but my colleague on the council.
The city stated the new policies were to “make public meetings more efficient and to maintain civility and decorum throughout public meetings.” The city provides no evidence meetings are inefficient, and if the city wanted more “efficient” meetings, it should not be at the expense of less citizen participation. Often, the best input and expertise comes from our citizens. It is unlikely restricting public comments will maintain “civility and decorum” and reduce the number of personal attacks on council members. Very few individuals are responsible for personal attacks. The more likely outcome of the prohibition of public comment after each agenda item will be to lower contributions by those who currently comment at meetings and reduce the desire of others to attend and participate in the meetings.
Less public participation will undoubtedly lead to poorer decision making by the council at the very time the city faces significant and growing challenges. The best solutions often come from the public, and we need a city government that is open, transparent, and embraces citizen voices. I am strongly opposed to restricting the ability of the public to comment at city council meetings. Unfortunately, some city council members have created barriers to citizen participation and to solving our collective problems. Please know that I always want to hear from you. I can be reached at 217-358-5003 or djhorn@decaturil.gov.