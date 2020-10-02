Court upholds church COVID restrictions

But O’Scannlain said those same counties allow indoor malls, nail salons, meatpacking plants and laundromats to be open, and the Constitution does not allow the state to apply rules more aggressively to religious activities than to secular ones.

In a similar case brought by a California church, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 5-4 in May to allow Newson’s health restrictions to continue.

Although the 9th Circuit panel denied Harvest Rock’s emergency motion, the court will continue to review the case. Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a religious liberties group, said he was grateful for O’Scannlain’s dissent. It was more than three times as long as the majority decision.

“We look forward to the next round at the Court of Appeals on the full merits of our request to block the First Amendment violations,” Staver said. “While the virus does not discriminate between nonreligious and religious gatherings, Gov. Newsom does.”

This summer, Harvest Rock was openly defying state and local orders against indoor church services.