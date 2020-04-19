Craig Wilson: 'This was our busy season'

At first glance, Craig "Woody" Wilson’s business portfolio is pretty diverse.
With a mix of bars, restaurants and a video gaming parlor, one would think he has all the bases covered and is in a good position to withstand any storm.
Then the coronavirus and state-imposed mandates came along, leaving just one business — BC Wings at 3790 E. William Street Road — operational.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for the businesses that had to close — Woody's Bar, Sliderz Bar & Grill and Pass The Buck gaming parlor in Decatur and a new BC Wings location in Bloomington.
“This was our busy season,” Wilson said, referring to the the influx of cash from tax refunds flowing to people anxious to get out after a long winter season and enjoy events like the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
And with less than three weeks under its belt to build a clientele at the new BC Wings in Bloomington, it was decided it wouldn't be money-wise to try and keep it open through the government-imposed shutdown.
Wilson said he employs 25 workers. All but five were laid off.
Although the businesses are closed, many of the bills, like rent, insurance, power and cable, continue. This past week he paid more than $5,000 in state sales and payroll taxes.
Some of the pressure has been eased by his landlords, whom he described as "great" for their willingness to work with him during this stressful period.
Wilson will be facing another big payout in a couple months — more than $15,000 in city liquor license fees. He's hopeful the city will be "willing to work with all the bars and restaurants" in light of the recent situation.
Compounding the problem will be the timing of the reopening. He said June, July and August are traditionally slow months. And he's sure there will be some state-imposed limitation in place once doors are allowed to reopen, coupled with tight budgets for people who remain concerned about their employment situation and personal finances.
Looking on the bright side, Wilson has used the down time to do some extensive cleaning and painting at Pass the Buck and Sliderz.
"They will notice big time when they enter Sliderz," he said of the new paint scheme.
Wilson is hopeful customers will get to see the changes sooner rather than later.
