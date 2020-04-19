Craig Wilson: 'This was our busy season'

At first glance, Craig "Woody" Wilson’s business portfolio is pretty diverse.

With a mix of bars, restaurants and a video gaming parlor, one would think he has all the bases covered and is in a good position to withstand any storm.

Then the coronavirus and state-imposed mandates came along, leaving just one business — BC Wings at 3790 E. William Street Road — operational.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the businesses that had to close — Woody's Bar, Sliderz Bar & Grill and Pass The Buck gaming parlor in Decatur and a new BC Wings location in Bloomington.

“This was our busy season,” Wilson said, referring to the the influx of cash from tax refunds flowing to people anxious to get out after a long winter season and enjoy events like the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

And with less than three weeks under its belt to build a clientele at the new BC Wings in Bloomington, it was decided it wouldn't be money-wise to try and keep it open through the government-imposed shutdown.

Wilson said he employs 25 workers. All but five were laid off.