Crews respond to East Condit Street kitchen fire early Wednesday
DECATUR — Decatur fire crews early Wednesday responded to a kitchen fire in the 1600 block of East Condit Street.

The fire is believed to have started on the stove and moved into above cabinets, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement. Crews responded at 12:46 a.m. 

The fire was brought under control quickly. No injuries were reported. 

