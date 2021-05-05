CUBBY
Seniors on Social Security are eligible for a raise every year. But lately, those raises haven't been good enough.
The 7,400-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and housed Krieger's restaurant and Bennigan's before that.
The Thursday announcement from the Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week.
- Updated
Prosecutors said witnesses wouldn't cooperate, but dropped charges could come back if they change their minds.
Decatur police said a 3-month-old child was in the vehicle that was hit head-on Friday.
A house and car were hit by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries; police say there was no obvious connection between the incidents.
- Updated
Police say a driver in a bar parking lot who failed sobriety tests had been convicted of previous DUI just a few months ago.
- Updated
Police said a Decatur woman, faced with her husband pleading with her not to take the car without him, ran him over with it instead.
- Updated
Parked in a slightly hidden spot on Pershing Road in Decatur is the welcome sign of an old favorite.
Even as the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s election between incumbent Tony Brown and challenger Jim Root remains unsettled, the focus could soon turn to 2022 as another familiar name appears to be eyeing the office.