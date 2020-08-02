Cubs bullpen finally comes through with 5 scoreless innings: ‘You could tell our rested guys were a lot sharper’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

On the same day the Chicago Cubs made their second bullpen move in four days, they finally saw a semblance of dependability during the final five innings of their 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Casey Sadler threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Dan Winkler bailed Sadler out of a jam in the eighth and worked out of trouble in the ninth.

And in extra innings, Ryan Tepera and Jeremy Jeffress didn’t allow a run despite the new rule that starts every inning with a runner at second base.

“A lot of innings we asked out of our bullpen and (it) did a great job,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “You could tell our rested guys were a lot sharper.”

Ross especially liked the performance of Winkler, particularly the effectiveness of his cut fastball in tough situations.

“He was poised,” Ross said. “Things get more tense as the game moves on. Wink gained a lot of trust among our group.”

Before the game, the Cubs promoted left-hander Justin Steele from South Bend to take the spot of James Norwood, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation.