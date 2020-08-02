Cubs bullpen finally comes through with 5 scoreless innings: ‘You could tell our rested guys were a lot sharper’

On the same day the Chicago Cubs made their second bullpen move in four days, they finally saw a semblance of dependability during the final five innings of their 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Casey Sadler threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Dan Winkler bailed Sadler out of a jam in the eighth and worked out of trouble in the ninth.
And in extra innings, Ryan Tepera and Jeremy Jeffress didn’t allow a run despite the new rule that starts every inning with a runner at second base.
“A lot of innings we asked out of our bullpen and (it) did a great job,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “You could tell our rested guys were a lot sharper.”
Ross especially liked the performance of Winkler, particularly the effectiveness of his cut fastball in tough situations.
“He was poised,” Ross said. “Things get more tense as the game moves on. Wink gained a lot of trust among our group.”
Before the game, the Cubs promoted left-hander Justin Steele from South Bend to take the spot of James Norwood, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation.
The Cubs used 12 pitchers through their first six games before promoting Colin Rea on Thursday to replace Dillon Maples, who walked four and allowed one hit without retiring a batter Wednesday. Neither Rea nor Steele has pitched.
The Cubs bullpen entered Sunday’s game with a 9.64 ERA, 20 walks and 18 hits allowed (including 10 home runs) in 18\u2154 innings.
That has detracted from a rotation that continues to impress. Jon Lester survived a rough start Sunday to provide six innings of four-hit ball and needed only 42 pitches to complete his final four innings.
Cubs starters allowed only one run -- a home run by Kevin Newman off Lester in the first -- in 18\u2154 innings this weekend.
The bullpen continued to struggle, however, in the first two games of the series. Closer Craig Kimbrel surrendered two home runs in a non-save situation Friday.
Hours after Kimbrel threw a bullpen session Saturday, usually dependable left-hander Kyle Ryan allowed three runs, including a homer to left-handed hitter Colin Moran, in the top of the ninth of a 4-3 Cubs win.
Left-hander Rex Brothers was warming in the eighth Sunday, but Ross opted for Winkler, who struck out Moran on three pitches with runners at first and second to end the threat.
Winkler walked Philip Evans to lead off the ninth and later committed a balk that advanced pinch runner Jarrod Dyson to third with a 2-0 count on Jacob Stallings.
But Winkler jammed Stallings on a grounder to second to end the threat.
This will be the first time Steele, a fifth-round pick in 2014, will be used in a relief role since 2014. He has a lifetime 1.406 WHIP in the minors, inflated by his 1.681 mark in 2019 at Double-A Tennessee.
Steele made only 11 starts in 2018 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and an oblique injury in spring training in 2019 limited him to 11 starts for Tennessee.
