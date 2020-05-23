Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress — with his food truck — delivers 70 meals to hospital workers in Phoenix

CHICAGO — Like every other fan, Chicago Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress is crossing his fingers and hoping for an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players union to restart the season in July.

But if baseball strikes out, he knows the ramifications could be far-reaching.

“It’s going to impact, the game, the city, a lot of stuff,” Jeffress said Thursday from his Phoenix home. “I would say (to fans) just be patient, like we are. Something is going to happen, and understand that the wait for us to play baseball, if we do happen to play baseball, is going to be well worth it, because everyone is going to come out and give you a great show. It’s going to be fun.”

The MLB Players Association said in a statement Thursday they have studied the health and safety proposal from MLB and would respond later. Even if that proposal is approved, the two sides must then negotiate on player compensation for a shortened season.

While Jeffress awaits word on whether spring training 2.0 can begin in June, he’s working out on his own and doing what he can to help out his community during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, he cooked enough food to serve 70 doctors and nurses at Banner Health Medical Center in Phoenix, giving back to the hospital that treated him for epilepsy in 2013.