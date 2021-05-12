Cubs strand 15 runners in 10-inning loss to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth.

Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.

Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.