Cumberland knocks off Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Okaw Valley falls to Villa Grove/Heritage

In the first half Cumberland led 8-4 when ALAH went on an 11-0 run starting with a steal and layup by Austin Plank. Ben Carroll tied it at eight and the Knights took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by Trey Wardrip.

Kaden Feagin continued the run with a basket on a pass from Wyatt Romine for an easy bucket. Romine sank two free throws for a 15-8 lead before a rebound basket by Jaxson Boldt ended the run. The Pirates battled back to within two, 17-15, but could not get closer in the half. ALAH led 26-20 at the break.

Villa Grove/Heritage 60, Okaw Valley 57

Villa Grove, who improved to 15-8, trailed 35-30 with 7:16 left in the third quarter when they went on an 11-0 run over a span of four minutes. It started with 6-3 junior Logan Nohren, who score the first four points of the run, including two on a pass from Carson Howard. Howard hit the next basket followed by Nohren. Howard made one of two free throws for a 41-35 lead with 3:15 left in the third.

Okaw Valley’s Cole Nichols scored on a pass from Cameron Sharp to end the 4:37 stretch without a basket.

VG/H had gone0-for-9 from beyond the three-point line until Isaac Mahoe canned a three-pointer for a 50-47 lead early in the fourth.