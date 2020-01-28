Cumberland knocks off Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Okaw Valley falls to Villa Grove/Heritage

ARCOLA -- It was a night of rematches in the inaugural Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament at Nancy Stiff Gymnasium.
The first time Okaw Valley and Villa Grove/Heritage played Okaw Valley won 59-47 on Jan. 7. The Timberwolves entered on a seven-game winning streak.
This time it was for the right to play in the championship game and No. 5 seeded Villa Grove/Heritage nipped Okaw Valley 60-57, snapping the Timberwolves six-game winning streak.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond beat Cumberland 53-46 Jan. 21 and the Knights entered on a six-game winning streak.
Cumberland trailed 48-43 with 1:54 left in regulation and tied it on a Ross Hemmen’s put back as time expired in regulation forced the game into overtime.
In the overtime, Cumberland’s Brennyn Cutts gave the Pirates the lead for good on a 3-pointer. The Pirates, the No. 6 seeded team went on to knock off the second-seeded Knights 59-55
The championship game between Cumberland and Villa Grove is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, while the third-place game is at 5:30 p.m. after the consolation championship at 4 p.m.
Cumberland 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55
The Pirates were 8-of-9 from the field in the third quarter to help them stay in the game.
In the first half Cumberland led 8-4 when ALAH went on an 11-0 run starting with a steal and layup by Austin Plank. Ben Carroll tied it at eight and the Knights took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by Trey Wardrip.
Kaden Feagin continued the run with a basket on a pass from Wyatt Romine for an easy bucket. Romine sank two free throws for a 15-8 lead before a rebound basket by Jaxson Boldt ended the run. The Pirates battled back to within two, 17-15, but could not get closer in the half. ALAH led 26-20 at the break.
Villa Grove/Heritage 60, Okaw Valley 57
Villa Grove, who improved to 15-8, trailed 35-30 with 7:16 left in the third quarter when they went on an 11-0 run over a span of four minutes. It started with 6-3 junior Logan Nohren, who score the first four points of the run, including two on a pass from Carson Howard. Howard hit the next basket followed by Nohren. Howard made one of two free throws for a 41-35 lead with 3:15 left in the third.
Okaw Valley’s Cole Nichols scored on a pass from Cameron Sharp to end the 4:37 stretch without a basket.
VG/H had gone0-for-9 from beyond the three-point line until Isaac Mahoe canned a three-pointer for a 50-47 lead early in the fourth.
Nohren made a free throw and a basket for a 55-50 lead. Okaw Valley climbed to within one on a 10-foot runner by Sharp. They trailed by one again after a bucket by Eli Hagerman, who finished with 21 points, including 17 in the first half. Jake Eversole hit a big three-pointer for Villa Grove/Heritage with 43 seconds left. Okaw Valley trailed by three and had two chances to tie it in the closing seconds, but missed.
Norhen finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds for Villa Grove, who was 12-of-16 from the free throw line compared to 4-of-11 for the Timberwolves.
Sharp had 21 points for Okaw Valley, who fell to 13-7.
In the first half, Okaw Valley led most of the way, including by nine, 31-22 with 3:20 left on a basket by Sharp.
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc