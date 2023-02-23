DECATUR — A towing and auto recycling boss from Dalton City wept for relief and joy Thursday when a judge found him innocent of the charge that he was a major buyer and reseller of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes acquitted Gregory W. Hostetler, 47, on the single charge of receiving stolen property.

The judge said, and Hostetler admitted, he had not followed all the legal rules for recording ownership information for customers who came to him selling the converters, which have a high scrap value.

But the judge, after an all-day bench trial, said prosecutors had not made the case that Hostetler was aware the property he was buying had been stolen.

Hostetler, speaking after the case and still fighting back tears, said a guilty verdict would have destroyed his business, which includes vehicle repossession and is listed as a go-to firm for law enforcement in two counties.

“I would have lost all that, I would have lost my whole livelihood and it would have destroyed me,” he told the Herald & Review.

Arrested more than a year ago after an investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, Hostetler said his brush with the criminal legal system has left him poorer and shaken. “I am out over $20,000 in attorney’s fees and had all the embarrassment of what this has done to my business with people thinking I am a thief,” he added.

“It’s been very painful not just to me but my family, friends, and people who have known me my whole life and have stood beside me because they knew it was just not true.”

He also said the experience of seeing his story reported in TV and print news before anything against him was proven has also been chastening, and depressing. “Well, you are definitely not innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “I was labeled as a thief and I never stole anything from anybody.”

Prosecuting in the case, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe had made the argument that police had solid informant evidence that stolen catalytic converters were being sold to Hostetler’s business.

And he said Hostetler kept buying from one police source even after the police had told him the goods were stolen. Hostetler countered he had dealt with the man for years, never had problems with him and the man had not been prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters.

Defense attorney Joseph Basola also attacked how the police case was constructed. He said controlled buys of catalytic converters, done by a police source and an undercover cop, had not involved Hostetler directly. And when members of Hostetler’s family handling the transaction with the cop had questioned him about the sale, the officer told them it had been approved by Hostetler when, in fact, it had not.

“Is he guilty of sloppy paperwork?” Basola asked the judge of the defendant’s conduct. “Yes… but I say the state has not proved their case.”

Hostetler said he still buys used catalytic converters but said he will no longer touch anything brought to him in a private sale. “I don't buy off the street anymore because I can’t guarantee where they came from,” he explained.

