DAN ADAMS: New digital offerings, production site among H&R changes

You may have noticed more QR codes appearing alongside stories in the Herald & Review in recent weeks.

As we hope you have discovered, these allow you to use your smartphone camera to access online related content, from videos to photo galleries to supporting documents.

Our digital platforms now also host new forecast videos from Lee Enterprises’ Midwest chief meteorologist, Matt Holiner, featuring the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company. These are posted every weekday morning around 7 a.m. and delivered via our website, social media channels, email newsletters and mobile app push alerts.

It’s all part of the groundwork for placing even more news and information at your fingertips.

We’ve also recently revamped our email newsletters, which cover a full spectrum of interest areas — from sports and entertainment to business and public safety. We highly recommend our morning headlines newsletter, delivered at 6 a.m., and our evening news roundup sent at 4:30 p.m. Check out the QR code with this column to sign up.

Amid these enhancements to our digital offerings, we also want to let you know about a change to the newspaper. Starting Tuesday, the Herald & Review’s printing operations will move from Peoria to St. Louis. You’ll notice differences in the look of the newspaper, and some content changes will be necessitated by earlier deadlines.

The one thing that isn’t changing is our commitment to you. Our journalists are dedicated to telling this community’s stories with urgency, analysis and care. Beyond news articles, they also produce dozens of local videos every month, collections of information from local fish fries to government salaries and a weekly podcast roundup of Central Illinois news.

Whether you prefer to get your news in print, online or both, we’re here to make sure you have all the information you need — whenever and however you want it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0