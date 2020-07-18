Dan Wiederer: Scheduled start of NFL training camps closing in with COVID-19 issues still lurking. A suspense-filled waiting game continues.

CHICAGO — Go ahead. Pull up that Judge Smails GIF. The edgy impatience on that final hole at Bushwood. The stakes growing higher and more obvious. An intensifying eagerness from everyone to find out what will happen.
It's the perfect representation for the summer of 2020 in the NFL.
Well ... we're waiting!
In many ways, this is life in and around the league right now, an incredibly tense waiting game full of uncertainty and suspense.
So what now? And what next?
Are training camps going to open on time by the end of this month?
Will there be preseason football of any kind in August?
Is there a reasonable way for Week 1 to arrive on schedule in September?
Or is all of this — with the coronavirus pandemic still lurking and causing widespread anxiety — just too complicated to navigate, especially for a sport like football that has never really been designed for small groups or distancing?
Where do things go from here?
And what are the most practical solutions to at least giving this thing a try?
Well ... we're waiting!
Clearly, this is far more significant than an $80,000 10-foot Danny Noonan putt. But the clock is ticking. And the current divide between team owners and players isn't all that easy to smooth over.
As it stands, all 32 NFL teams are scheduled to begin training camp practices in less than two weeks with the Chicago Bears still hoping for a July 28 report date at Halas Hall.
But the only way that will happen is if the players truly feel safe. And creating both that feeling of security and a well-protected work environment remains full of complicated logistics.
For one thing, the NFLPA is currently requesting COVID-19 testing for players every day, a wish that is both demanding and understandable — yet would require twice as many testing resources as the owners are currently proposing with their every-other-day testing plan.
The players union also wants preseason games axed entirely from the summer of 2020. The risk-reward, in their eyes, just isn't there to stage exhibition contests like usual.
Sure, two preseason games would give front office execs and coaches a much better opportunity to evaluate their rosters. Absolutely. It would also allow the league a few dress rehearsals to smooth out some of the wrinkles in this season's altered game protocols.
But why, the union wonders, is the league pushing to add additional travel for teams, plus the additional mixing of hundreds of people for games that don't count?
Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, the current president of the NFLPA, has emphasized what is becoming a popular rallying cry around the league here in mid-July. "Players don't just want to return to work," Tretter wrote in a letter on the NFLPA website, "we want to stay at work."
In other words, everyone in the league should be pushing to find ways to finish a season rather than merely being fixated on starting one.
To that end, Tretter wonders what purpose two preseason games would really serve.
"When we asked for a medical reason to play games that don't count in the standings during an ongoing pandemic, the NFL failed to provide one," he wrote. "... We don't want to merely return to work and have the season shut down before we even get started.
"The NFLPA will do its part to advocate for player safety. We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible."
As of last week, the NFLPA announced it had identified 72 players around the league who tested positive for COVID-19 at some point. At first glance, it's an eye-catching figure. But that number remains hard to translate without knowing how many total players have been tested. And given that Von Miller was the first NFL player to announce a positive coronavirus test a full three months ago, that one number — 72 — also doesn't paint a clear picture of how widespread the virus is with players around the league right now.
Obtaining a current and more complete count of coronavirus cases seems necessary in the coming weeks.
Furthermore, it has been unsettling for many around the league to see COVID-19 hot spots picking up in certain pockets of the country.
Like Texas, for example. Home to two NFL teams. Hammered right now by positive cases.
Florida, home to three teams, has also been hit hard.
California? Home to three NFL teams, and the government-mandated statewide restrictions are increasing again.
Based on the NFLPA's most recent compiled geographical data, the Bears currently are in the 10th-safest NFL market.
The Dolphins reside in the hottest of hot spots right now, with data from the past 14 days showing greater than 100 new cases daily per every 100,000 people in the Miami area. The Cardinals have Arizona's growing COVID-19 problems as an obstacle too. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders also reside in areas with significant concerns.
From the start, way back in the spring, the NFL hasn't buried its head in the sand, acknowledging the inevitability that positive cases will pop up on occasion and sometimes surge. Thus a heavy focus has been put on mitigating the spread and rapidly identifying, isolating and treating those who come down with COVID-19.
But the procedures for doing so are still being figured out, even with training camp start dates closing in fast.
On top of that, players are waiting to learn more about possible opt-out clauses for the 2020 season as well as seek certain contract assurances from the league for players who may test positive. And teams are still awaiting approval of finalized guidelines for how they will be allowed to run their practices and meetings, likely needing to alter normal camp procedures in a major way.
At some point, possibly soon, the league and the NFLPA will sign off on giving this a go and seeing how well a complex situation can be managed. Everyone continues to root for the same end goal: a full season capped off with playoffs and a Super Bowl.
But the road to get there may be bumpy. It may have detours. It could require a rest stop or two.
The regular season curtain is scheduled to raise Sept. 10. That's eight weeks away, an eternity during a year in which so much seems to change on a daily basis.
Still, the clock is ticking in the quest for answers and strategies, guidelines and contingency plans. Right now, team owners and NFLPA representative must continue pushing for resolutions. Meanwhile, the rest of the football world is left waiting with so much hope and uncertainty to sift through.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!