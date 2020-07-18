Dan Wiederer: Scheduled start of NFL training camps closing in with COVID-19 issues still lurking. A suspense-filled waiting game continues.

In other words, everyone in the league should be pushing to find ways to finish a season rather than merely being fixated on starting one.

To that end, Tretter wonders what purpose two preseason games would really serve.

"When we asked for a medical reason to play games that don't count in the standings during an ongoing pandemic, the NFL failed to provide one," he wrote. "... We don't want to merely return to work and have the season shut down before we even get started.

"The NFLPA will do its part to advocate for player safety. We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible."