Dan Wiederer: With a chance to sneak into the playoffs, what the Chicago Bears need now is a Christmas presence

“With the way he’s playing,” Nagy said, “his leadership skills are coming out through his actions. Guys are seeing that.”

Montgomery’s quiet confidence and competitive toughness are exactly what the Bears need as fuel for these final two games.

So what if the Bears do as expected and get to three wins in a row? What if they follow and get to four? Why has the idea of this team reaching the postseason become so conflicting and so confusing for so many?

Viewed in its entirety, 2020 has been majorly disappointing for the Bears. The last 16 months have been unsatisfying as a whole. No one has forgotten that on a high-voltage and enthusiastic weekend in June 2019, at that jam-packed Bears 100 celebration in Rosemont, the immediate future seemed so damn bright for this organization.

Remembrances of past glory seemed to foreshadow triumphs soon to come. There was a sincere belief shared that weekend by coaches, players, executives, fans and past legends that these Bears were entering a four- or five-season window in which they could be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Instead? Since that exhilarating pep rally, the Bears have lost as often as they’ve won, a run-of-the-mill 15-15 stretch that has put this passionate football city through the wringer.