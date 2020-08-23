Darvish pitches Cubs past Abreu, White Sox 2-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to stop the South Siders' seven-game win streak.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night's 7-4 win.

The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field.

Darvish (5-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The Japanese right-hander is 5-0 since he struggled in his first start of the year against Milwaukee on July 25.

Jeremy Jeffress got four outs for his third save, escaping jams in each of the last two innings.

Jeffress replaced Craig Kimbrel with runners on first and second in the eighth and retired Eloy Jiménez on a liner to center. He got Yoán Moncada to ground out with the bases loaded in the ninth.