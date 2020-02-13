DAVE SHADOW: Central Illinois expo was an outstanding success

ARTHUR — We have come to expect excellence from the Central Illinois Outdoor Expo in these last nine years and this year’s performance was nothing less.
This show at the Otto Center in Arthur has become a staple of anticipation to both the locals and those who travel considerable distance to enjoy the products, services and a fine lunch. The venue was extended to include health and wellness products this year along with the normal outdoor and sporting products and services normally expected. This provided a welcome level of variety conducive to all genders and age levels.
One of the newer services included a booth, manned by Dale Good, with the facilities, knowledge and ability to score the antlers of hunters favorite bucks. Ted Briseno had an outstanding booth showing his vast knowledge and ability as an artist and creator of superior fishing lures. The detail on these creations is amazing. His wall art included natural wood products with wildlife depicted in great detail. One of the most noticed was a large wood excerpt from a tree that depicted multiple raccoons peeking out of the various limbs. Another offering, that sold quickly, was a slab with a beautiful eagle. Ted exhibited my recent skull art creations and he had the larger buck scored at an impressive 196 6/8 gross. That’s a big deer, folks!
The vast numbers of exhibitors are much too large to list herein, but I’ll list a few of the categories. Wildlife taxidermy is always interesting, as is the various box blinds created by local builders, as well as factory creations. I’ve lived in poorer facilities than some of these new blinds. They are awesome! Hunter’s products and accessories were well represented complete with bows, arrows, firearms, etc. Otto’s canvas and Schlabach Bikes are always prime exhibitors and supporters of the local economies. Red Wing shoes always catch my attention and Aikman Wildlife (previous Rockome Gardens) adds another very interesting element to the show as well as the varied tourism interests in the surrounding area. To the many and myriad other products and services that I cannot include, I offer my apologies but also my congratulations in creating another wonderful show.
There are many other sport and boat shows coming up in the next month or so and provide lots of insight into new products and sources for items that you may have been searching for. Rather than trying to list them, I’ll suggest looking at the lists included in the Adventure Sports Outdoors magazine and the internet lists.
Most of the larger manufacturers are represented at these shows and the upstarts use these as an opportunity to get some exposure. Consequently, you can get an excellent representation of the old and new in the fishing, hunting, camping, boating and outdoor living fields.
Plan to get out from in front of the television and experience some of these shows. The entry fees are minimal and just getting out and doing something in mid-winter will do you some good! Save the date for Feb. 12-13 2021, the 10th annual Arthur Expo show, and it’ll give you something to look forward to all year!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier.