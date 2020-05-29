DAVE SHADOW: Snake surplus in local lakes will work itself out

Many of these snakes species in our area are mistaken for other species that may be less desirable and more venomous. Most of these snakes that are actually listed as venomous are deadly to mice and other small prey but rarely to humans. There are only four species of venomous snakes native to Illinois, and most of these are found in southern areas. They are the timber rattler, cottonmouth, copperhead and the Massasauga.

We hear much about cottonmouths, but in most cases these sightings are mistaken for other similarly marked snakes. There are some cottonmouths found in extreme southern Illinois. The term water moccasin is used to cover probably seven species of Illinois snakes of which only the cottonmouth is venomous. Those other water snakes won’t hurt you, but many times they will make you hurt yourself or others in the panic caused by their presence.

Some snakes lay eggs to reproduce while others give birth to live litters. Some may have hundreds of babies making it seem like a major problem, but most of these do not survive because they're eaten by fish and other predators. The Illinois water snakes found in our areas are the copper belly, the yellow belly, Midland water snakes, Diamond backs and Northern water snakes. None are venomous.

In summary, the present over-abundance of snakes visible in our local lakes will all work itself out. Be patient. As the water levels stabilize they will be less visible and hopefully the bass will all eat their fill and get big and fat so that I can catch the big ones. This may be a good time to get out the plastic worms and other snake imitators in our quest for bass or other species.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

