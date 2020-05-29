DAVE SHADOW: Snake surplus in local lakes will work itself out

I noticed what seemed to be an abundance of snakes along the shorelines of our local lakes in the past few weeks but didn’t give it too much thought.
I attributed it to the rising water causing their sanctuaries in the shorelines to be flooded and possibly uninhabitable. Since then I’ve heard of concerns from other residents and lake-lovers — mostly from those that would swim or otherwise occupy the water or possibly bank fisherpersons. I think there may be several contributing factors to this situation, most of which will simply balance themselves out as nature takes its course.
But, since most of us experience some concern when in super-close proximity to snakes, let's examine the snakes of Illinois. There are many website sources of information on identifying snakes and they have many pictures on their websites to help identify specific species. Even though Illinois has many species of snakes, very few are venomous and of those few only a reduced amount are native to central or northern Illinois.
In most cases the snakes that we see are non-aggressive and only interested in their own survival. We should still be cautious and properly identify the snakes before handling or coming into direct contact with them.
If one is found in your flower bed or garden, he probably means no harm but you can remove him easily with a tined rake or other tool and deposit him in a place that is not objectionable. Simply pick him up in the middle and he will hang there, normally. Many of these snakes are advantageous to your environment in controlling rats, mice, and other undesirables.
Many of these snakes species in our area are mistaken for other species that may be less desirable and more venomous. Most of these snakes that are actually listed as venomous are deadly to mice and other small prey but rarely to humans. There are only four species of venomous snakes native to Illinois, and most of these are found in southern areas. They are the timber rattler, cottonmouth, copperhead and the Massasauga.
We hear much about cottonmouths, but in most cases these sightings are mistaken for other similarly marked snakes. There are some cottonmouths found in extreme southern Illinois. The term water moccasin is used to cover probably seven species of Illinois snakes of which only the cottonmouth is venomous. Those other water snakes won’t hurt you, but many times they will make you hurt yourself or others in the panic caused by their presence.
Some snakes lay eggs to reproduce while others give birth to live litters. Some may have hundreds of babies making it seem like a major problem, but most of these do not survive because they're eaten by fish and other predators. The Illinois water snakes found in our areas are the copper belly, the yellow belly, Midland water snakes, Diamond backs and Northern water snakes. None are venomous.
In summary, the present over-abundance of snakes visible in our local lakes will all work itself out. Be patient. As the water levels stabilize they will be less visible and hopefully the bass will all eat their fill and get big and fat so that I can catch the big ones. This may be a good time to get out the plastic worms and other snake imitators in our quest for bass or other species.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
