DAVE SHADOW: The hot rod and the reel deal

The spinning reel

This one will be familiar to those of you who watched your grandfather spool new line onto his reel, and also to anyone familiar with the older salt-water and surf-casting rigs. These are sometimes called “open-face” reels. The reel mounts on the bottom of the rod and a right-handed fisherman would cast, keep the rod in his right hand, and wind the reel with his left hand. This design incorporates a “bail” on the front which is opened for casting and returned to a “closed” position for retrieving the line. Again the spool remains stationary and the bail revolves around it, spooling the line back on with each revolution. This design also tends to twist the line and results in the line jumping off the spool in a big mess periodically unless the line and lure are removed and the line is allowed to untwist periodically. The good aspect of spinning reels is the low friction design that allows small lures to be thrown with relative ease. These are usually the preferred rigs for white bass fishing and for other species requiring smaller baits. New line designs also work better and some new reel retrieve design helps, reducing the negative effects.

The bait-casting reel

This is a totally different animal than those reels described above. It is the preferred tool for the dedicated angler of most any species that requires repeated casting. In design, the reel mounts on the top of the rod, with the line passing through a level-wind guide mechanism that puts the line uniformly onto a revolving spool. Since the spool revolves rather than line being wound around the spool, this results in much less line twist and related problems. The right handed angler will cast with his right hand and may switch the rod to his left hand for a right handed reel or may retain the rod in his right hand and retrieve the line using a left handed reel. This option if simply personal preference and I use some of both right-and left-handed reels to ease the hand/arm strain during eight-hour tournaments. I also prefer a left-handed reel for my “pitching stick,” so that I don’t get caught with a bite during the switching process. The down side of bait-casters is the tendency to get loose line in the spool and/or “birdnests” and backlashes. Everyone gets a bit of this problem periodically, but with a bit of perseverance and practice it is easily overcome. This “backlash” condition occurs when the spool gets to spinning faster than the line is leaving it. Cast controls and magnetic brakes ease this condition on the modern reels.