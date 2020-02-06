DAVE SHADOW: The hot rod and the reel deal

Even with the white stuff on the ground in February I've been getting some fishing questions. They came from anglers questioning what is the "right" rod and reel to buy. That question itself opens a whole new can of worms, and not the kind that you use to bait your hook.
It's a bit unbelievable what you find if you explore the big fishing supply house catalogs or go to the outdoor sports section of one of the stores. It seems everything in the catalog is "new and/or improved." I see "revolutionary" new designs that are touted to catch more fish, and rods and reels and electronic devices that are improved to increase your angling successes exponentially.
Hogwash!
The majority of it is just marketing. A lot of the new fishing lures are repeats of the ones that we used back in the 1960s, with some minor change or sparkly paint on them. The same holds true with rods and reels to some extent, although there are some good improvements if you can separate them from the propaganda.
All of the sensational marketing makes me wonder how in the world we managed to ever catch a fish back in the '50s and '60s. This was before some major companies decided that there was potential profit to be made by fleecing a bunch of redneck fishermen. In those days there were no televised or taped "how-to" shows. We learned from our peers or by our mistakes, and had a limited amount of tackle selection. Don't get me wrong: I think all this education and new product technology is great. You just have to separate the "hype" from the facts.
I'll now get off of the "back in the old days" kick, since my kids always quote the old thing about me walking to school through the snow, uphill both ways. Let's explore how to decide and how to select a new rod and reel outfit for your use.
Because of space restrictions, I am going to limit this mostly to reels, and deal with rods in a later article. Reels of hundreds of variations line the shelves and glass cases of most sporting goods stores and tackle shops. Many of these are simply another manufacturer's version of a similar product.
The three more common types of reels are the spin cast, the spinning reels, and the bait-casters. Here's a look at each.
The spin-cast reel
The push-button type of reels, which most newcomers or children start out with, and it is very serviceable for that purpose. The reel mounts on the top of the rod and a right-handed fisherman would cast, then switch the rod to their left hand, and wind the reel with their right hand. The line passes through an opening in the front of the reel and is wound onto a stationary spool using a “pickup pin” enclosed in the removable front cover of the reel. This winding action puts a twist in the line with each revolution of the reel. When a minimum of casting is done, such as “bobber fishing” in crappie fishing etc., this twist is not too much of a problem. When casting a lot, such as white bass fishing, this twist sometimes causes “birds-nest problems” inside the reel. Internal construction of these reels tends to be light and the gearing and bearings will not normally support the catching of larger fish. While these reels are good learning tools, they are not usually satisfactory for the more dedicated angler.
The spinning reel
This one will be familiar to those of you who watched your grandfather spool new line onto his reel, and also to anyone familiar with the older salt-water and surf-casting rigs. These are sometimes called “open-face” reels. The reel mounts on the bottom of the rod and a right-handed fisherman would cast, keep the rod in his right hand, and wind the reel with his left hand. This design incorporates a “bail” on the front which is opened for casting and returned to a “closed” position for retrieving the line. Again the spool remains stationary and the bail revolves around it, spooling the line back on with each revolution. This design also tends to twist the line and results in the line jumping off the spool in a big mess periodically unless the line and lure are removed and the line is allowed to untwist periodically. The good aspect of spinning reels is the low friction design that allows small lures to be thrown with relative ease. These are usually the preferred rigs for white bass fishing and for other species requiring smaller baits. New line designs also work better and some new reel retrieve design helps, reducing the negative effects.
The bait-casting reel
This is a totally different animal than those reels described above. It is the preferred tool for the dedicated angler of most any species that requires repeated casting. In design, the reel mounts on the top of the rod, with the line passing through a level-wind guide mechanism that puts the line uniformly onto a revolving spool. Since the spool revolves rather than line being wound around the spool, this results in much less line twist and related problems. The right handed angler will cast with his right hand and may switch the rod to his left hand for a right handed reel or may retain the rod in his right hand and retrieve the line using a left handed reel. This option if simply personal preference and I use some of both right-and left-handed reels to ease the hand/arm strain during eight-hour tournaments. I also prefer a left-handed reel for my “pitching stick,” so that I don’t get caught with a bite during the switching process. The down side of bait-casters is the tendency to get loose line in the spool and/or “birdnests” and backlashes. Everyone gets a bit of this problem periodically, but with a bit of perseverance and practice it is easily overcome. This “backlash” condition occurs when the spool gets to spinning faster than the line is leaving it. Cast controls and magnetic brakes ease this condition on the modern reels.
I prefer Berkley Fire-line Crystal for both spinning and bait-casting applications. It is a thermal “super-line,” which resists twist. It has almost no memory, and ties easily, with good knot strength. Even though it is a bit more expensive initially, the longer life and better performance makes it a better buy.
Usually the number of ball bearings is something of a quality gauge for bait-casting reels, with the larger number being preferred. A lesser number of ball bearings on a decent quality of brand name reel is still quite a satisfactory product for most weekend anglers. The magnetic brake control is a big marketing point from most manufacturers and may be a bit overrated. They do help control, but I would prefer a better quality reel without magnetic control to a poor quality reel with that feature.
Lastly, select the reel with a retrieve ratio proper for each rod according to its purpose. In a practical sense, you want a higher gear number for fast moving baits like buzz-baits and rattletraps and a lower gear ratio (with more power) for jigs and worms and other slower baits.
Take all this into consideration when picking that new reel or ask an angler friend or an expert at your trusted sports store for some advice.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier.