David Weber brought from behind-the-scenes to the spotlight with Decatur Hall of Fame honor

DECATUR — Quite often, inductees into the Decatur Hall of Fame are well-known in the community, always making headlines and public appearances.

Not this year. In awarding the designation to David G. Weber, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged that the longtime local banker is not the typical candidate.

"Today's honoree is one of those people who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this community better in so many ways," she said, later adding: "He helped make sure that Decatur had phenomenal schools and really spearheaded an effort to make sure things continued to be great in this community."

As has become tradition in recent years, the title was announced shortly before the start of the 67th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon. The award is granted each year to a community member who goes above and beyond to better Decatur. A plaque featuring Weber's image and summary of his accomplishments will be displayed with others in the Decatur Civic Center lobby.

Weber, executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank, was shocked when Moore Wolfe made the announcement.

After all, he'd been tricked.