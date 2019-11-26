David Weber brought from behind-the-scenes to the spotlight with Decatur Hall of Fame honor

DECATUR — Quite often, inductees into the Decatur Hall of Fame are well-known in the community, always making headlines and public appearances.
Not this year. In awarding the designation to David G. Weber, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged that the longtime local banker is not the typical candidate.
"Today's honoree is one of those people who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this community better in so many ways," she said, later adding: "He helped make sure that Decatur had phenomenal schools and really spearheaded an effort to make sure things continued to be great in this community."
As has become tradition in recent years, the title was announced shortly before the start of the 67th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon. The award is granted each year to a community member who goes above and beyond to better Decatur. A plaque featuring Weber's image and summary of his accomplishments will be displayed with others in the Decatur Civic Center lobby.
Weber, executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank, was shocked when Moore Wolfe made the announcement.
After all, he'd been tricked.
To get him to the ceremony, friends and family told Weber that his close friend, former Mayor Mike McElroy, was going to be honored. McElroy died in 2015.
The former mayor's widow, Lynn McElroy, was also in on the surprise. She is Weber's next-door neighbor, and said both during the ceremony and afterward that her late husband would have wanted Weber to receive the recognition.
You have free articles remaining.
"Mike would not have thought of anybody besides Dave to receive the honor," Lynn McElroy said after the announcement. "He is such a giving person, and Mike would talk a lot about the things he did. He is always there when you need him. He just loves Decatur so much."
Weber, 71, is a 1971 graduate of Millikin University. He was named one of the Herald & Review's "20 Under 50" in 2011. At the time, Weber said he had held leadership positions with the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, Junior Achievement, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts, United Way, First Grant, Partners in Education, the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Millikin University Science Building Campaign, Richland Community Foundation and Webster-Cantrell Hall.
He also volunteered with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Good Samaritan Inn and Robertson Charter School.
Mirinda Rothrock, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce president, said the Decatur Hall of Fame honors individuals who have a made a substantial contribution to Decatur and Macon County.
Weber's plaque is now among the 27 others on a brick wall in the lobby of the Decatur Civic Center. Honorees from recent years include Darrell Beck, Howard Buffett, Roger E. Walker Jr. and Dwayne Andreas.
Extremely humbled by the honor, Weber said he felt he was not as deserving as others who have received the title. He also mentioned he is excited to see young Decatur residents getting involved in the community.
"It makes me so happy to see groups of young people doing their share in the community," Weber said. "You get back more than you give and that is the whole point."
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro