Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
"This is my last day with WAND TV, but it’s not the end of my journey in the business of broadcast journalism."
Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.
DeeAndre J. Woodland, the Decatur man who shot a would-be robber to death after being shot and wounded himself, was sent to prison for four years.
Though he expressed regret at sentencing, Dr. Jay Joshi now says his guilty plea was a mistake, and that his prosecution was the product of government hysteria over opioid painkillers.
The Macon County Health Department Board of Health has revoked the food permit for the Whit's End at 3663 E. William St. in Decatur.
Decatur police on Monday released additional information about law enforcement east of downtown Sunday night.
A Decatur police spokesman said the incident was unrelated to an earlier shooting in which a 17-year-old was wounded.
Police are investigating after a vehicle's windshield was smashed by an object hurled from the top of the overpass in the 2600 block of North Oakland Avenue.
"These types of rumors are dangerous and can shatter lives and reputations, and potentially jeopardize the investigation," Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said.
A check of the Macon County Jail Sunday said the man remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post $2,000 to bond out.
