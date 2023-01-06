 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-8-6, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-3-8-6, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 7-16-20-26-41

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $940 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $325 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-0-3, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-2-6-4, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-9-27-30-45

Lotto

  • 3-6-26-31-27-41
  • Extra shot: 22
  • Jackpot: $7.25 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

