DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-8-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-3-8-6, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 7-16-20-26-41
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $940 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $325 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-0-3, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-2-6-4, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-9-27-30-45
Lotto
- 3-6-26-31-27-41
- Extra shot: 22
- Jackpot: $7.25 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.