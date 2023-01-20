 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-0-8, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-5-1-5, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 3-29-35-42-43

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $20 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $473 million

 

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-0-5, Fireball: 9

People are also reading…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-8-4-5, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-15-32-38-44

Lotto

  • 2-11-14-18-35-48
  • Extra shot: 17
  • Jackpot: $8.15 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News