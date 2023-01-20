DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-0-8, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-5-1-5, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 3-29-35-42-43
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $20 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $473 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-0-5, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-8-4-5, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 8-15-32-38-44
Lotto
- 2-11-14-18-35-48
- Extra shot: 17
- Jackpot: $8.15 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.