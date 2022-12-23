DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-0-3, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-1-8-7, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 17-19-28-36-43
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $510 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $186 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-0-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-4-9-5, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-6-22-26-30
Lotto
- 22-25-27-35-40-46
- Extra shot: 21
- Jackpot: $6.35 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.