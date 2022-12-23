 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who is sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-0-3, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-1-8-7, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 17-19-28-36-43

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $510 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $186 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-0-9, Fireball: 4

People are also reading…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-4-9-5, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-6-22-26-30

Lotto

  • 22-25-27-35-40-46
  • Extra shot: 21
  • Jackpot: $6.35 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News