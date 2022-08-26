DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-2-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-1-0-1, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 5-22-28-29-44
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $135 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $115 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-3-8, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-8-7-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-11-26-41-42
Lotto
- 6-11-32-38-42-47
- Extra shot: 15
- Jackpot: $9.95 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.