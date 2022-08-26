 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Friday lottery

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-2-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-1-0-1, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 5-22-28-29-44

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $135 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $115 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 3-3-8, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-8-7-2, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 9-11-26-41-42

Lotto

  • 6-11-32-38-42-47
  • Extra shot: 15
  • Jackpot: $9.95 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

