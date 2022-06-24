 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-4-2, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-6-8-8, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 10-12-19-27-34

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $312 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $335 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-6-3, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-9-2-3, Fireball: 2

Recommended for you…

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 22-33-34-42-44

Lotto

  • 19-22-24-28-41-44
  • Extra shot: 22
  • Jackpot: $5.9 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Efforts underway to reopen Decatur's Popeye's restaurant

Efforts underway to reopen Decatur's Popeye's restaurant

During the June board meeting with the Macon County Health Department, representatives from the Popeye's Chicken, Restaurant Brands International, addressed the board asking for their support in opening the Pershing Road store again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News