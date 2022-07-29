 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-1-6, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-6-1-8, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 7-14-15-30-44

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $1.28 billion

Powerball Jackpot

  • $170 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-1-0, Fireball: 7

Recommended for you…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-0-2-4, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 14-30-31-32-42

Lotto

  • 1-2-15-31-39-48
  • Extra shot: 17
  • Jackpot: $8.15 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News