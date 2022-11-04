 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-9-1, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-0-7-4, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 9-14-17-21-42

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $119 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $1.6 billion

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-2-2, Fireball: 5

People are also reading…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-0-9-3, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 15-24-27-32-33

Lotto

  • 1-2-4-7-8-19
  • Extra shot: 15
  • Jackpot: $3.2 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News