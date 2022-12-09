 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-4-4, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-1-8-2, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 20-21-38-40-44

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $379 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $116 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-1-1, Fireball: 2

People are also reading…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 6-0-1-0, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-7-16-20-38

Lotto

  • 3-4-11-27-45-46
  • Extra shot: 23
  • Jackpot: $4.45 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News