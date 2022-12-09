DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-4-4, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-1-8-2, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 20-21-38-40-44
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $379 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $116 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-1, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-0-1-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-7-16-20-38
Lotto
- 3-4-11-27-45-46
- Extra shot: 23
- Jackpot: $4.45 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.