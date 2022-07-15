DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-0-8, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-1-3-6, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 14-16-30-34-44
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $480 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $82 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-6-1, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-6-0-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 19-30-32-37-40
Lotto
- 4-11-24-26-42-49
- Extra shot: 13
- Jackpot: $7.25 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.