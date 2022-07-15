 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Friday lottery

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-0-8, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-1-3-6, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 14-16-30-34-44

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $480 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $82 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-6-1, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-6-0-0, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 19-30-32-37-40

Lotto

  • 4-11-24-26-42-49
  • Extra shot: 13
  • Jackpot: $7.25 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

