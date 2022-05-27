DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-6-8, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-9-5-4, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 5-10-19-20-45
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $157 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $150 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-2-8, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-9-1-3, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-12-17-26-43
Lotto
- 9-10-16-17-25-27
- Extra shot: 20
- Jackpot: $4.1 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.