DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-2-6, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-0-1-2, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 23-28-30-33-38
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $30 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $580 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-1-7, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-1-6-1, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 11-20-23-27-34
Lotto
- 19-22-23-26-27-43
- Extra shot: 8
- Jackpot: $2.3 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.