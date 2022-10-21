 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-2-6, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-0-1-2, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 23-28-30-33-38

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $30 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $580 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-1-7, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-1-6-1, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 11-20-23-27-34

Lotto

  • 19-22-23-26-27-43
  • Extra shot: 8
  • Jackpot: $2.3 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

