DEC Friday lottery

  • 0

Friday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-5-4, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-3-0-1, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 2-8-24-37-40

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $189 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $47 million

Thursday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-5-3, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-2-2-1, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-17-32-35-39

Lotto

  • 13-15-17-30-38-40
  • Extra shot: 17
  • Jackpot: $3.65 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

