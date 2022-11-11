DEC Friday lottery

Friday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-5-4, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-3-0-1, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 2-8-24-37-40
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $189 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $47 million
Thursday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-5-3, Fireball: 0
People are also reading…
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-2-2-1, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-17-32-35-39
Lotto
- 13-15-17-30-38-40
- Extra shot: 17
- Jackpot: $3.65 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.