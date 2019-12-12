121319-dec-loc-trump
0 comments

121319-dec-loc-trump

  • 0

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a statement Thursday called the action of Democrats in filing two articles of impeachment "a sad day for the future of our country."

"House Democrats are moving forward with one of the fastest and only partisan impeachment in our nation’s history. These articles not only say the president should be removed from office, but barred from running again — denying American voters the right to choose for themselves who should lead this country," he said. 

Said Davis, in the statement: "I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them running without a legitimate independent investigation and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case. I will be voting no and hope we can finally get to work on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News