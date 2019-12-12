121319-dec-loc-trump

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in a statement Thursday called the action of Democrats in filing two articles of impeachment "a sad day for the future of our country."

"House Democrats are moving forward with one of the fastest and only partisan impeachment in our nation’s history. These articles not only say the president should be removed from office, but barred from running again — denying American voters the right to choose for themselves who should lead this country," he said.

Said Davis, in the statement: "I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them running without a legitimate independent investigation and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case. I will be voting no and hope we can finally get to work on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens."

