DEC local briefs 12/31

Old Kings Orchard open gym returns Sunday

DECATUR — The Old Kings Orchard Community Center gym at 815 N. Church St. will host open gym again beginning Sunday, Jan. 2.

The gym will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. It has been closed due to COVID-19. Cost is $1 and the open gym is for ages sixth grade and older.

A new floor with the OKO logo was installed in the fall.

The center has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic with monthly food boxes, produce, a free food pantry and assistance pairing community members in need with social services.

For information, call Turk at 217-619-5054.

Martin Luther King Day March set for Jan. 17

DECATUR — The annual Martin Luther King Day March will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.

Marchers will leave the Decatur Civic Center and head east on North Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, going north to Hess Park, where there will be a short prayer.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional program this year. The march is sponsored by the city of Decatur Human Relations Commission. Call 217- 424-2805 for more information.

Halbrook sets traveling office hours

SHELBYVILLE — State Rep. Brad Halbrook is host traveling office hours in Tuscola and Sullivan.

Halbrook or a member of his staff will be at the Tuscola Community Building, 122 W. N. Central Ave., on Monday, Jan. 3, and the Sullivan American Legion, 8 E. Strain St., on Monday, Jan. 10. Hours for both stops are 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Traveling office hours are an opportunity for district residents to receive updates or discuss issues in person.

Those unable to participate in this or other traveling office hour sessions can stop by Halbrook’s Shelbyville office, 203 N. Cedar, or call 217-774-1306.

