DEC local briefs for 12/9/21

Parents Night Out offered by Macon Resources

DECATUR — Parent’s Night Out, a program offered by Macon Resources, Inc., is accepting reservations for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings.

Two days are available: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 with registration by Dec. 8; and 6 to 9 pm. Friday, Dec. 17, with registration by Dec. 14. The event will take place at MRI, 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur.

The cost will be $10 for one child, and $2 for each additional child per family.

The program, for children ages 1 to 13, allows parents and guardians free time while their children take part in activities with social interaction, educational programming, creative play, crafts, games, and holiday activities.

At least one child in the family must have an Individual Education Plan and live in Macon County.

For more information and to register, contact Cindy Storey at 217-429-1052 or cstorey@maconresources.org.

Recommended for you…

Harley dealership accepting toys with Grinch's help

FORSYTH — Coziahr Harley-Davidson is accepting new toys to benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.

Organizers will host a special event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, with the help of the Harley Grinch.

Toys can be dropped of at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 150 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth. Those who drop off a toy can have their picture take with the Harley Grinch.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CoziahrHD.

Recycle unwanted

Christmas lights

DECATUR — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is once again accepting unwanted Christmas lights.

The goal of the effort is to recycle the lights, thus keeping them out of local landfills.

Lights can be dropped off in the recycling collection box at Macon County Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St. in Decatur, through Jan. 31. Packaging should be removed prior to drop-off.

For more information, go to www.MaconGreen.com or call Macon County Environmental Management at 217-425-4505.

Macon Co. history museum to host 'Valley Forge’ talk

DECATUR — The Macon County History Museum will host a talk on "The Importance of Valley Forge" by local historian Don Chamberlain 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The museum is located at 5580 N. Fork Road. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Chamberlain will discuss how George Washington's winter in camp at Valley Forge allowed him to meet important leaders Lafayette and Baron von Steuben, and at the end of that time, Washington was politically stronger, had a more competent staff and the Continental Army was better trained.

Herald & Review staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0