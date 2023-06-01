Applications open for Governor's Hometown Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is now accepting applications for the Governor's Hometown Awards program.

GHTA provides formal recognition to those who contribute to projects that improve their community's quality of life.

Project nominees must be sponsored by units of local government, include strong volunteer support, and make a positive impact in the community.

The program began in 1983 and this year will mark the program's 15th year with Serve Illinois. Interested townships, villages, cities and counties can apply now through June 16 for projects that took place and used volunteers in their communities between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

The application can be accessed at forms.office./com/g/Afh9n13uvA.

Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild to hold annual show

NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts quilt guild will again be hosting its quilt show.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 641 W. 6th St. in the former Neoga Elementary School.

Admission is $3.

This event will include a raffle for a hand-colored and embroidered quilt by Sandy Evans, plus basket raffles worth over $800 of quilting supplies.

In addition, the show will also include a bazaar table featuring handmade items from guild members, a sale barn for used items and a vendor booth from MBT’s This N That.

Quilters who wish to showcase their quilts should bring them from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, or 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 22.

Registration forms for each quilt will be available when you bring in your quilts or they can be downloaded on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page.

Proceeds from the show are directed to various charitable organizations. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to veterans groups, homeless shelters, and area children’s homes and schools.

Tire drive aims to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses

DECATUR — Unused and discarded tires can prove prime breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Local health and environmental organizations are holding a tire collection drive in June with hopes to increase tire disposal and decrease mosquito-borne infections and illnesses.

The tire drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 22, at the Macon Mosquito Abatement District, 3755 Cundiff Road in Decatur.

The event is a partnership between the Macon County Health Department, the Macon Mosquito Abatement District and Macon County Environmental Management.

All Macon County residents are invited to participate. All participants should bring proof of residency.

Up to 10 rimless passenger tires will be accepted per residence. Only rimless passenger tires will be accepted. No lawnmower tires, semitruck tires, tractor tires or tires from local tire shops will be accepted.

Residents can call 217-875-2722 for additional information.