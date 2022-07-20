Dec local briefs for 7/21/22

Women Build

seeks volunteers

DECATUR — Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity's Women Build team is seeking volunteers to assist the the construction of a wheelchair ramp for a woman in need.

No experience is needed to take part in the project, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Volunteers will meet at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 932 E. Wood St. and travel as a group to the work site.

Tools will be provided by Lowes, but volunteers can bring their own. Closed toe shoes and proper clothing are requested.

Lunch will be provided. For more information call Stephanie Stukins at 217-425-6446.

BOSS to present

Disney shows

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's BOSS programs will present their rendition of "The Rainbow Fish Musical" and "Disney’s The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, in Nelson Park.

The double feature will have a 15-minute intermission between shows.

More than 100 youth from the community will be on stage for the performances.

Tickets range from $8 to $15.

Audiences seated in the terrace and lawn areas should bring their own chairs or blankets. To purchase tickets, visit devonamphitheater.com or call 217-422-5911.

Dove accepting

applications

DECATUR — Training for Dove Inc.'s Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer program will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 19 through Oct. 5, at Dove, 302 S. Union St., Decatur.

The program is for individuals interested in education and issues surrounding domestic violence. Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence has approved the training which will be provided by Dove staff members who are Illinois Certified Domestic Violence Professionals.

The extensive training program will allow volunteers to offer support in group facilitations, shelter coverage, legal advocacy and children's services.

To register, contact Barbara Blakey at 217-428-6616. The phone interviews will need to take place by noon, Friday, Sept. 9. The fee is $200 for the training. Training fee and all needed paperwork is due by noon on Sept. 12.