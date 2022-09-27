DEC local briefs for 9/28/22

Officials ID victims

of triple fatal crash

in Christian County

ASSUMPTION — Three people are dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Christian County.

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash occurred around 1:16 p.m. when a grain truck and a Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of County Road 1400N and County Road 2500E north of Assumption.

The impact caused the grain truck to overturn. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans identified them as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan of Blue Mound and Keirsty M. Hughes, 29, of Blue Mound.

Winans said Callan, who was driving the truck, died at Pana Community Hospital. Hughes died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old male who has not been identified by officials, was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Sarah A. Myers of Bethany, died at the scene, Winans said.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police.

Family dog rescued from Decatur fire

DECATUR — A family dog was rescued from a fire Monday that did extensive damage to Decatur mobile home.

Decatur firefighters were alerted to the fire by a Decatur police officer who was in the area. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, an engine company that was already in the area when the call came in at 6:17 p.m. was on the scene immediately. It arrived at 2528 Hedrick Court to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to bring the fire under control by 6:30 p.m., the release stated.

The occupant that was home at the time the fire broke out told firefighters that the family dog was still inside. Crews conducted a search and successfully rescued the dog.

An investigation of the fire, which officials said started in a bedroom, determined it was the result of improperly discarded smoking material.

Lovington man dies from stab wounds, coroner says

LOVINGTON — A Lovington man has been stabbed to death in what the coroner described as a “neighborhood dispute”.

Michael A. Peck, 54, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

“Dr. Scott Denton, forensic pathologist for Macon County, states in his preliminary autopsy report that the cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds to the torso which resulted in severe internal injury,” Day said.

The coroner said the Moultrie County Sheriff and the Illinois State Police are investigating the homicide. State Police spokeswoman Trooper Jayme Bufford told the Herald & Review on Tuesday afternoon that "the investigation remains active and ongoing."

She added: "In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time."

Senior Fair planned Sept. 29 in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., will host a Senior Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner, the fair will be a one-stop shop for services for seniors.

“There are a wide variety of resources available to seniors, but not everyone is aware of them,” said Turner, D-Springfield. “Our goal is to help connect our neighbors with resources and information to help them stay safe, informed and healthy.”