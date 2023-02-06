State treasurer sets online auction of unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD — Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online through Friday, Feb. 10.

“The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois.

Items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold charm bracelet, a 1909-D Indian Head $5 gold coin and an 1883 Carson City Morgan silver dollar. Among the other available items are rings, watches and other jewelry, coins and currency from the United States and other countries, and multiple sports cards.

To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Storefronts.” Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”

To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they haven’t previously done so. Go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Register now.” For questions, call 217-557-8567.

'Dancing Under the Sea' event planned in Mount Zion

DECATUR — Families are invited to the "Dancing Under the Sea" event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mount Zion Convention Center.

Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door.

The event will have music with a dance floor, games for adults and children as well as inflatables, refreshments, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction.

Mount Zion CEO Class will host the event.

For more information, visit the "Dancing Under the Sea" Facebook page.

Chocolate sale set Feb. 14 at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

DECATUR — The Valentine’s Day "Cheers to Chocolate" candy and bake sale will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital lobby.

Hosted by the Partners of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, the sale will remain open until the products are gone.

The event will feature homemade chocolate treats, as well as raffles for cash and St. Louis Cardinals tickets. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit.

For more information on Cheers to Chocolate, call 217-864-4288.

Arts at the Decatur Park sets Trivia Night

DECATUR — The Love Stinks Trivia Night will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Arts at Decatur Park District, the event will include a cash bar, concessions, and 50/50 raffles, as well as the trivia game.

The dinner will be hosted by Papa Murphy’s and includes a team meal with two pizzas, dessert and drinks. An individual dinner for $10 includes two slices of pizza, dessert, and drink.

Teams can include up to eight people. Admission is $160 per team, or $200 per team with a team dinner.

The cash prizes include a $200 award for the first-place team, as well as additional prizes for the last place team and best team name.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Arts at the Decatur Park District.

For more information and to register a team, call 217-619-8042.