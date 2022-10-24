DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 6-8-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-8-2-5, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 24-28-37-38-43
Lotto jackpot
- $2.45 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $45 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $625 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
People are also reading…
- 7-8-7, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-7-3-0, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 17-20-25-34-45
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.