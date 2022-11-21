 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Monday lottery

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-1-1, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-1-6-8, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 8-12-24-28-32

Lotto jackpot

  • $4.25 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $259 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $20 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-4-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-4-5-3, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 9-12-16-33-44

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.

