DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-1-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-1-6-8, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 8-12-24-28-32
Lotto jackpot
- $4.25 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $259 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $20 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-4-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-4-5-3, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 9-12-16-33-44
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.